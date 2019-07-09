KEARNEY — The Archway will partner with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to present a free family fishing event on The Archway’s ponds.
The event will be 6-8 p.m. July 16. No previous experience is required and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will supply the poles and tackle.
“Several families came out to our fishing event last month and we all had a great time,” said The Archway’s event coordinator Jill Epley. “We enjoy working with beginners and experienced anglers of all ages.”
No registration is required. Signage near The Archway entrance will direct participants to the eastern end of the attraction’s ponds where the group will meet at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s trailer to gather supplies and begin fishing.
“It’s a fun, inexpensive way for families to get outside and enjoy fishing together,” Epley said. “Come out and have some fun.”