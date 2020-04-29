KEARNEY — Mobile food pantries providing free food are offered in the area every two weeks by the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska in cooperation with the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.
Friday’s pantry will be held at Ravenna. Drivers should remain in their vehicles while masked volunteers load groceries.
Food pickups, by appointment only, begin at 9:30 a.m. Call Kyla Martin at 308-440-0153 to set up a time.
The pantries rotate to serve Buffalo, Custer, Dawson, Hall, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Future dates include:
- May 15, Pleasanton School, Pleasanton;
- June 12, Phelps County Fairgrounds, Holdrege;
- June 26, Community Action Partnership Food Bank, Kearney.