KEARNEY — Free tax-filing assistance will be offered at two Kearney locations, beginning in February, on a first come, first served basis. According to a Kearney Public Library press release, participants are required to bring their Social Security card, photo ID and all tax documents, including a copy of last year’s tax return, all W-2s and 1099s, and a list of all deductible items.
Below are the dates and times by location.
- Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., noon-4 p.m. Thursdays: Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, March 5, 12, 19, 26, and April 2, 9.
- Peterson Senior Activity Center, 2020 W. 11th St., noon-4 p.m. Tuesdays: Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, and April 7.’