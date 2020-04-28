KEARNEY — Retired art teacher and Museum of Nebraska Art volunteer Jerry Gronewold learned to love art in a one-room schoolhouse.
Gronewold, 77, of Kearney recalled having art class every Friday afternoon in the District 10 school south of Brady. One Friday when he was in the second grade his aunt, who was also his teacher, encouraged his creativity.
“This Friday we were supposed to color squirrels. So I’m coloring away and you can guess what my squirrel looked like. I had green in it and orange stripes, stars. Betty (Gronewold’s aunt) came around and said this, ‘It’s OK to be creative, and it’s OK to be different,’” he said. “I accredit me getting interested in art from the second grade. That’s how I got interested in art.”
As he grew, his mother, also an artist, encouraged Gronewold’s creative endeavors. She bought him a watercolor packet when he was in the fourth grade.
“She would say, ‘Why don’t you go out and paint the sunset?’ So I’d curl up on the bale pile with my little kit,” Gronewold said.
From there, Gronewold double majored in art and industrial arts at Kearney State College, now the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He returned to Kearney later in his career to earn master’s degrees in art with an emphasis in ceramics and school administration. He taught industrial arts in Omaha, then art at a Council Bluffs, Iowa, high school before moving back to south-central Nebraska in 1970.
He taught art as a traveling teacher for the Educational Service Unit 11 based in Holdrege until the early 1980s. He taught in one-room schools in the area at Minden, Franklin and Holdrege.
When budget cuts eliminated his job, Gronewold worked in staff development for ESU 11, but he never veered away from his passion for the arts.
“I did teacher grants, workshops and everything. But I always kept the arts out in front because we would coordinate tours for kids to go look at different art museums, we would coordinate trainings for art teachers and I coordinated all the artists’ and residents’ programs,” he said.
After retiring eight years ago, Gronewold continued his involvement in the arts as a docent at MONA in Kearney.
Gronewold’s continuing dedication to the arts is why he was chosen as the Kearney Hub’s Freedom Awards recipient in the arts and entertainment category.
Nominator and fellow MONA docent Jeanne Ross wrote in her nomination letter that Gronewold is the first to volunteer at the museum and gives close to 30 tours a year.
Ross said she is “bedazzled” by Gronewold.
“He has taken a role of leadership in our docent group. He is a model tour guide for people from preschool on up to seniors. He gets our visitors involved,” Ross said.
She continued, “Our whole goal is to not lecture to our visitors, and Jerry knows how to do that perfectly. He knows how to get everybody involved with the painting. He’s never the star. He always lets his visitors, his students, be the stars.”
One of the ways Gronewold gets K-12 students involved with the museum’s art is through visual thinking strategies.
“What we do is we pick out a picture … And I ask them what’s going on in this picture. Then one person will tell me and they raise their hand. And I paraphrase back to them, and then I ask them, ‘What did you see that made you say that?’” Gronewold said.
When giving tours to adults, Gronewold said he talks about one artwork in each gallery with the guests and then allows them to peruse the gallery on their own.
“I always tell them there’s pictures in this museum that you can relate to, especially for adults because they bring in so much history with them,” he said.
Gronewold also shares his love of art with seniors at Mount Carmel, Homestead of Kearney and Brookestone Gardens. He and other docents take art to the residents and discuss it once a month. But to make the experience special, Gronewold has written poems about each piece of art. When he and other outreach volunteers are done discussing the art with the residents, they read Gronewold’s poem.
He said one of the residents told him, “‘We almost like your poem better than your picture.’”
Gronewold has given back to his community in other ways, too.
When his son was baptized in 1978 at Campus Lutheran in Kearney, Gronewold made a ceramic baptismal bowl, pitcher and plate for the church.
“So when our son was born, I thought let’s make this real personal,” Gronewold said.
As his son grew, Gronewold volunteered as a Boy Scouts leader. But once his son went on to Eagle Scouts and eventually left the house, Gronewold said he missed camping. So he began to volunteer as a Civil War re-enactor at Fort Kearny State Historical Park.
Twenty-two years later Gronewold no longer camps but continues to dress in Civil War era clothing and fires a cannon every Memorial, Independence and Labor days.
Freedom Award nominator and friend Jane Kotsiopulos wrote, “There are no parades, footlongs or fireworks on July 4th for him. Instead, he’ll button up his wool Civil War Army uniform and head out to Fort Kearny State Historical Park to fire cannons. Just being willing to do that on a 100-degree day makes him a worthy recipient.”
Gronewold said he didn’t expect the accolades for his volunteer work.
“I was quite surprised and humbled when I got the phone call originally,” he said. “It was just kind of like, ‘Gosh, I like what I’m doing.’”
@erikadpritchard