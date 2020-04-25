KEARNEY — On the third Sunday of each month, Kathy Gosch can be found at First United Methodist Church taking parishioners’ blood pressures between services.
As people gather in the fellowship hall for cookies and coffee, they may receive a blood pressure check from Gosch and other nurses. The service is one of several Gosch provides as a parish nurse.
Gosch spent 30 years as a school nurse, caring for children in schools as well as providing workshops for school nurses and serving as a consultant for them. She has spent the last 10-15 years as a parish nurse while continuing to care for the community and provide health care education.
Gosch has been awarded the Kearney Hub Freedom Award in the education category for teaching her peers and the community about health care.
“Kathy has done so much in our community with her love of God and desire to serve Him in all that she endeavors. She never wants accolades, thanks or to be recognized,” wrote Vance and Barb Siedenburg of Kearney in their nomination letter.
During her time working in school health, Gosch was the health coordinator for ESU 10 in Kearney.
She began her own business, School Health Services, to contract with rural schools to be their school nurse. She also received her master’s degree in elementary education and school counseling.
“One of the things I noticed about school health, many school nurses, especially in this part of the country, are by themselves,” Gosch said. “Networking is really important.”
Gosch was a member of Central Nebraska School Nurse Association, an officer of Nebraska School Nurse Association and served as treasurer for the National School Nurse Association. As many of the small rural schools began closing, Gosch began to look for a different direction to take her career. After attending a conference in Iowa, Gosch was sitting at a table where other attendees were talking about their jobs as parish nurses.
“I looked into it and found a course in Lincoln. I took the course. I thought, ‘I’m going to church anyway, and I thought the gifts I have to share can be useful,’” Gosch said. “In both school health and parish nursing, people really need some education about different facets of their life.”
Gosch began a health and wellness ministry team that consists of people who work in the medical community as well as people who do not.
First United Methodist Church’s conference, the Great Plains Conference, has provided a $1,000 grant every year for the last three years to help the ministry team bring in more presenters and provide more education. Presenters have spoke about hospice, brain health and diseases, aging, suicide and the effect of parents, particularly fathers, on the development of children.
Along with group education, Gosch and the health and wellness team work to provide individual education.
They take blood pressures once a month at FUMC. They provide radon testing kits in January, and they do colorectal screenings in March. The team also provides a screening for skin cancer in May. She also helps organize a blood drive with the American Red Cross at the church three times a year and puts together a team that participates in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Gosch must keep her nursing license to be a parish nurse, but the work she does is all volunteer work.
She aspired to network with and provide education for her fellow parish nurses. She received a grant from Good Samaritan Hospital to get certified to educate these nurses, and it led to the creation of the Buffalo County Health Ministry. She also serves on the board of directors for the Buffalo County Community Partners and has served in all the offices of her local and state PEO chapters.
When working in schools, Gosch saw a need for a clinic for families who live at or below the poverty line. She helped establish the HelpCare Clinic, which provides services to citizens from Buffalo and Kearney counties.
“She has been a dedicated volunteer at HelpCare Clinic ... including providing nursing services as well as serving on the fundraising committee and coordinating snacks for the Thursday evening providers,” wrote Cheryl Bressington in her Freedom Award nomination letter for Gosch.
When Gosch retired from her school nursing career, many people asked her if she had plans to travel.
“When I was involved with the National School Nurse Association, I had multiple opportunities to travel,” she explained. “I’ve got to see lots of the country. In this time of my life it’s just more convenient to stay at home.”
In this phase of her nursing career, Gosch has continued to see the effect it has on people’s lives.
“You see it changing lives. ... We treat every one of our people who come to us as though they were part of our family. They are our Christian brothers and sisters. We care about them,” she said.