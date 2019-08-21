Andrew C. “Skip” Hove Jr.’s expertise in community banking took him from the Minden Exchange Bank in Nebraska to the meeting rooms of a powerful banking agency in Washington, D.C.
Hove died in Lincoln on Sunday at age 84.
His life was dedicated to service and family, especially the 10 grandchildren he doted on, said his son, Chris Hove, president and CEO of the Nebraska Bank of Commerce in Lincoln.
Born in Minden in 1934 to a family that included a banker father — Andrew Hove Sr. led the Minden Exchange Bank for 60 years — Hove Jr. graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1956 with a business degree.
He married Ellan Matzke and served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy and in the Nebraska National Guard.
His time in the Navy spurred a lifelong love of flying — Hove flew as a private pilot for years, and his grandchildren have fond memories of flying with him, Chris Hove said.
He and Ellan had three children — Cathy, Chris and Nancy. After completing his military service, Hove began working at the Minden Exchange Bank, where he eventually became chairman and CEO over the course of a 30-year career.
Chris Hove said his father loved the personal touch of community banking, helping his neighbors in Minden open accounts or apply for a business loan.
He enjoyed “the trust and the respect and the honor you get for helping people with those types of things,” Chris Hove said. “He kind of embodied what you want a banker to be.”
Hove also served as mayor of Minden at one point.
“He helped build the Minden community and made it what it is,” Chris Hove said.
In 1989, Congress approved legislation that expanded the board of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., a federal regulatory agency that oversees commercial banks and savings and loans, from three members to five.
Nebraska bankers lobbied hard to get a community banker on the FDIC board, and Hove was appointed in 1990 by then-President George H.W. Bush.
He and Ellan moved to Washington, D.C. — at the time, their two daughters lived or were attending college in Virginia — and Hove was reappointed by President Bill Clinton, serving on the board for 11 years, including terms as vice chairman and interim chairman.
An auditorium at the FDIC training center in Arlington, Virginia, is named after Hove.
“It was obviously the highlight of his career,” Chris Hove said. “He loved the people of the FDIC.”
After retiring from the FDIC’s board in 2001, Hove joined the faculty of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business Administration. In 2009, he was named a senior adviser for the Promontory Financial Group of Washington, D.C.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, a brother and several in-laws.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln.