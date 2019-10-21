KEARNEY — Kearney Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fall Rally will take place Friday and Saturday at the Ramada Inn, 301 Second Ave.
Kris and Grace Rebentisch, former missionaries, of Kearney will speak at 7 p.m. Friday, and 1 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Saturday. A Saturday evening banquet is $20 for adults, $5 ages 6-11 and free for children under 6. The meal registration deadline is today.
For information, call Don Emrick at 308-224-5815 or 308-236-9966, or e-mail emricks@frontier.com; or call Jim Dubas at 308-708-0514.
