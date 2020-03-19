GIBBON — A fundraiser for an injured Gibbon firefighter has been postponed to April 19.
The fundraiser for Gibbon Fire volunteer Marty Neilan originally was scheduled for Sunday, but will move to a later date to limit public contact during the COVID-19 virus quarantine, according to Gibbon Fire Chief Rick Brown.
The fundraiser will include a pulled pork sandwich meal noon-4 p.m. with freewill donation and a silent auction noon-3 p.m. at the Gibbon Fire Hall.
Neilan was struck by a car and injured in a parking lot while he was off duty. He broke his back, leg and thumb in the accident. Also, he has since been diagnosed with compartment syndrome in one of his calves, which was run over.
Additionally, Neilan has undergone numerous surgeries and spent one month in a hospital while recovering. Currently, he is recovering at home while not bearing weight on his leg and his wounds are open and healing.
Neilan will be out of work for eight to 10 months while healing and going through physical therapy.