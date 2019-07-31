LOUP CITY — A benefit in Sherman County is scheduled to help defray medical costs for a local man with stage 4 cancer.
The benefit for Mike Spotanski will be from 5 p.m. to midnight Aug. 17 at St. Francis Parish Hall in Ashton, according to Spotanski’s family members. The event will include a freewill donation meal, live music, silent and live auctions.
In March 2018, Mike was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. All funds raised will help Mike with medical bills and costs of travel due to his illness.
Donations are being accepted at any Citizens Bank in Loup City, St. Paul or Central City. Donations also may be mailed to the Mike Spotanski Benefit, Citizens Bank, P.O. Box 624, Loup City, NE 68853.