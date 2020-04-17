KEARNEY— In a fiscal year with two floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way of the Kearney Area isn’t complaining about falling $49,000 short of its $450,000 campaign goal this year.
Apart from that goal, United Way raised money to assist flood victims, helped launch a long-term disaster recovery group and much more.
That’s what Executive Director Nikki Erickson told supporters in the United Way annual meeting held via Zoom Wednesday after the planned luncheon in late March was canceled due to COVD-19.
“We were able to accomplish much with a powerful impact this past year. This impact looked different than it did in past years, yet it was still significant,” Erickson said. The nonprofit’s fiscal year runs April 1-March 30.
First, she said, United Way raised $102,000 for a special fund it established to assist flood survivors.
United Way then served as a fiscal agent for the Kearney Area Disaster Relief Group, a long-term recovery group founded by members of local volunteer organizations. The KADRG received donations totaling $305,000.
Erickson said that in 2019, United Way’s board of directors set an ambitious campaign goal of $450,000, which was higher than the $440,800 raised in last year’s campaign.
“Then, many community hardships began to take place, such as extreme flooding and now coronavirus. However, not only did the Kearney area help us raise over $400,000 in flood relief, but it raised $401,722 in this year’s campaign,” she said.
She said many people who were severely affected by flooding — some more than once — were unable to give. Other donors asked that their gifts be directed to assist flood survivors.
But she said the annual Tri-City Storm Jersey Auction on March 6 at Viaero Center raised nearly $10,000.
The $401,722 will assist the 20 partner agencies in the Kearney area, which includes six counties: Buffalo, Custer, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps. She thanked the hundreds of donors who made that amount possible.
Regarding challenges this coming year, “we will be here every step of the way, being available to help solve problems and moving forward the best we can to help our partner agencies serve the Kearney area. They will likely require more help than ever before as they assist more individuals who are newly in need,” she said.
Elizabeth Roetman is the new United Way board president. Other officers include Jerry Hultgren, first vice president; Landon Lueshen, second vice president; Amy Barth, treasurer; Marc Bauer, secretary; and Sally Bernard, past president.