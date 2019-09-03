KEARNEY — If you stop by Windy Hills Elementary School during recess, you might hear a crowd of kids yelling, “gaga.”
But don’t worry, they haven’t started talking like babies. They’ve actually recently added a new word to their vocabulary and a new sport to their repertoire.
Windy Hills this year added a gaga ball pit, a 15-foot diameter octagonal fence that serves as a barrier when the kids play the game, to its playground.
Physical education teacher Doug Dennis says he had heard of the game at PE conferences, but he personally hadn’t played or taught it to his students before this year, an idea that came from Principal Nathan Lightle. Though Dennis was skeptical at first of how active gaga ball would be because it’s an elimination game, he says it’s so fast-paced that students stay moving, one of his goals for class.
“It just works,” he said. “With the angle of the walls, the ball just kind of goes everywhere.” Even once kids are eliminated, the rounds of play are so short that they end up back in the pit pretty quickly.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The game is similar to dodgeball but safer, according to Dennis. All the kids climb into or go through the gate to the gaga pit and start with a foot on the wall. Then, someone tosses a soft but bouncy ball into the center as the kids yell “gaga ball.”
From there, the goal of the game is to hit the other players with the ball, but only below their knees. You aren’t allowed to pick up and throw the ball, you only may hit it with an open palm or closed fist.
If you get hit with the ball below your knee or hit the ball out of the pit, you’re out. However, if you catch a ball someone else has hit, just like dodgeball, that person is out. Getting hit above the knee doesn’t eliminate anyone.
Dennis taught the Windy Hills kids the rules and then they were allowed to start playing at recess. He says that there’s almost always a game going when the kids go out to play.
“It’s pretty crowded; it’s quite a hit,” he said.
The same is true for the game at Kenwood Elementary, according to PE teacher Hope Gillaspy.
When her classes earn incentives for a free choice day, often gaga ball is suggested as a game option. It’s also frequently voted to be the activity.
Gillaspy said Kenwood has had a gaga pit for about three years now, after fifth-grade teacher Brock Howard took the initiative to introduce it to the school and get funding for a pit through the parent-teacher organization.
Before then, Gillaspy hadn’t heard of the game. She attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney until 2010, then taught in Wyoming and western Nebraska, but it hadn’t come up there.
“I want to say that UNK’s health and PE department is a pretty good department and really stays up on the latest trends, but I hadn’t learned it there,” Gillaspy said, affirming that the game is a fairly new trend in schools. She did add that some local churches had gaga pits, so it had been introduced to kids earlier.
The kids swiftly adopted gaga ball at Kenwood.
Gillaspy thinks it’s so popular because of how quick and inclusive the game is. There’s no limit to the number of kids that can play at once, and even if kids are eliminated, you’ll see them cheering each other on from outside the pit as the game progresses.
“We teach kids how to encourage each other,” Dennis said. “It’s OK to cheer on one person, but not root against the other kid.”
The kids who end up making it to the final group constantly are changing, too, which is another thing Gillaspy said kids love about the game: It feels like the playing field is even and anyone can win.
“I think they like that anybody can be successful,” Gillaspy said. “We don’t have the same three kids winning the game every single time, so everybody has a chance.”
@TiffanyStoiber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.