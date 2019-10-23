KEARNEY — Moxie, the McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation’s annual gala, will be Nov. 2 at Younes Conference Center.
The event begins with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour followed by a 7:30 p.m. dinner. Cocktail attire is preferred.
Guest speakers will be Mark and Joni Adler, who lost their only son, Reid, to suicide in 2016. Reid was a freshman at Ralston High School.
The Adlers will tell the story that led to Reid’s death, and challenge students to oppose bullying and look out for each other if anyone speaks of self-harm or suicide.
The evening also includes a silent auction and live entertainment featuring dueling pianos. The silent auction will include autographed Husker memorabilia and game-ticket packages, a Prairie Club golf package, Rex Burkhead and Aaron Rodgers signed jerseys, unique party and limousine packages and Colorado getaways.
Tickets at $100 per person can be purchased at www.MROH.org. Tables of 10 also are available.
Proceeds will support suicide-prevention, anti-bullying and mental health programs in schools, as well as Rae of Hope’s scholarship program for high school seniors.
Younes Hospitality and Cirrus Tech Inc. are lead sponsors for the celebration.
Founded in 2017, McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation works to prevent suicide by fostering awareness, resilience and social change. It is committed to breaking down the stigma associated with mental illness.
