KEARNEY – The Gamma Phi Beta sorority is hosting its annual Moonball fundraiser 7-10:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 24) in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Cushing Coliseum at the Health and Sports Center.
The three-on-three, double-elimination basketball tournament features separate men’s and women’s brackets, with the winning team from each division receiving a $60 cash prize. Runners-up receive $30.
Each team can have up to five players, including substitutes. Registration cost is $8 per player. Anyone 18 and older can register a team by visiting gammaphibeta.crowdchange.co/9389. The tournament is open to the public.
There’s a $1 admission fee for spectators, or attendees can pay $6 for admission and a meal of pizza, chips and a drink. Those tickets are available through the CrowdChange site and at the door, but the meal ticket price increases to $7 at the event. Donations can also be made through the CrowdChange site.
All proceeds from the event support Gamma Phi Beta’s philanthropic partner, Girls on the Run, which has a local chapter. The nonprofit organization encourages young girls to develop healthy lifestyles and positive self-esteem through weekly lessons and running activities.
“Donations from Gamma Phi Beta philanthropies such as Moonball help more Kearney-area students participate in Girls on the Run each year,” said Grace Magill, the sorority’s chapter president.
For more information on the event, email Gamma Phi Beta philanthropy chair Emilee Masters at masterser@lopers.unk.edu.
