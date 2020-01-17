KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill because of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Residential collection
- Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection will not be affected.
- Recycling will be collected on schedule. (Please have the container at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.)
Commercial collection
- Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday.
- Recycling scheduled for Friday will run on schedule.
Closings
- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed Monday.
- The Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at 1 p.m. Monday.