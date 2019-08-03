KEARNEY — The next Platte River Valley Markets hosted by KAAPA Co-op will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Aug. 15 at the KAAPA office, 906 E. 25th St. in Kearney.
The vendors will be:
- Little Town Gardens of Gibbon, David and Candi Benge, fresh produce and floral arrangements, and pre-made fresh salads.
- Sandhills Natural Water, Roger and Sue Licking and Richard Licking of Mullen.
- Rockin H Ranch, Matt and Katie Hothem of Sumner, Wagyu-Angus crossbred beef processed and packaged at the USDA-inspected Elwood locker.
- Team Loos Purple Ribbon Pork of Litchfield, Trent and Kelli Loos family, fresh pork processed and packed at the USDA-inspected Wahoo Locker, including bacon, bacon burgers, pork chops, ribs, jerky and sausage links and patties.