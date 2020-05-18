KEARNEY — Anger. Loneliness. Impatience. Grief. Conflict.
These and other scars of the COVID-19 pandemic were the focus of Buffalo County Community Partners’s second HealthyMINDS program aired live Saturday on Facebook.
Hosted by the HealthyMINDS Collaborative, a BCCP mental health coalition, it featured 10 experts in various fields who talked about sustaining healthy relationships during the choppy waters of COVID-19.
The first such BCCP program on May 2 drew 4,000 views and requests for more information on how to cope during these times, said BCCP spokeswoman Michelle Toukan. Based on response to Saturday’s event, she added, more programs could be scheduled.
Here are highlights of the 90-minute. More details may be found at bcchp.org.
- Dr. Krista Fritson, clinical psychologist, talked about conflict, which is inevitable because being confined to home can escalate family tensions.
Preferring to define verbal arguments as “high-quality conflict,” Fritson said people should be aware of their individual conflict styles. These can be found on the “guidelines for fair fighting” posted on the BCCP website.
“Stick to the present. Stay in the here and now,” she said. “Try not to dredge up old stuff. And try not to hit below the belt.”
She urged people not to turn away from conflict, but work out the issues. Otherwise, they will fester. “It’s OK to cry and allow others to have emotions. Don’t tell someone else what to feel,” she added.
- Prairie Miles, a bereavement coordinator at AseraCare Hospice, talked about the difficulty of mourning alone. “After a loss, the isolation of not being surrounded by community and friends can be challenging,” she said.
She said grief about any kind of losses is valid, too, including loss of a job or income, cancellation of sports seasons, and even anticipated vacations and graduation ceremonies.
For those who grieve, regardless of the circumstance, she urged self-care in the form of journaling, a cup of hot tea, a hot bath, playing with children and exercise.
“Get plenty of rest, and pray, too. Prayer is so important,” she said. “But I have seen the remarkable strength of the human spirit throughout this.”
- Jamie Legates, associate director of Families CARE, stressed that children and teens need reassurance during these unusual times. “We don’t have to be perfect parents, but good enough parents,” she said.
She recommended simply “taking space” to decompress when conflicts heat up. “Then come back together, but use ‘I’ statements as you work out the issues,” she said.
No matter how old they are, she said, children and teens need to be tucked into bed each night. “They might be 16, but I want them to know that although we’ve had a rough day, I still love them, and tomorrow’s going to be OK. They go to bed knowing I still care and that I will be there,” she said.
- Jesica Vickers, a therapist at the Center for Psychological Services, talked about handling disputes. She referred to “shark music,” those foreboding notes in the film “Jaws,” which she sometimes hears inside her head during a dispute with a family member. “I recognize that I need to calm down and walk away, and come back and do some repair work,” she said.
“You’re not going to get it right all the time. That shark music will go off all the time, so we need to practice our skills. Practice the repair part. That repair process helps us grow. Kids can practice it too,” she said.
- Jason Sharp, a Kearney Public Schools counselor, recommended grace during these stressful times, “grace for ourselves, grace for everything.” He said times are difficult for all, from “extreme introverts” who welcome social distancing, to extroverts who crave the company of others, to “that huge mass of people in the middle” who aren’t sure how much reaching out they should do.
“Stop,” he said. “Breathe. Grant some grace. Don’t judge. Our emotions right now are tied to a virus. Sometimes naming that fear lets you know you’re not alone and makes you feel a lot better,” he said.
- Nikki Gausman, executive director of the SAFECenter, said that due to forced togetherness, this is a particular stressful time for people in physically or mentally abusive relationships. “You can only reach out for help when it is safe to do so,” she said. Friends should be supportive, she said.
Help is available at safecenter@safecenter.org and at 877-237-2513, a 24-hour hotline.
- Dr. Tina Chasek, associate professor in the counseling department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, talked about substance abuse. She said alcohol sales are up 50 percent since the pandemic began.
She urged people to use the CAGE assessment.
C: Has someone suggested I cut down?
A: Am I annoyed by people talking about how much substance I use?
G: Do I feel guilty about what’s happening?
E: Do I need an eye-opener in the morning to get going? “Be sure you’re not crossing the line,” she said. She said many community resources can provide help.
- Kearney Police Capt. Mike Young said, “Take care of yourself. Use tools provided by these experts. You are not alone.”