LINCOLN — ServeNebraska is recognizing Gibbon’s fire chief for his volunteer work during the March and July floods.
According to a ServeNebraska press release, Rick Brown will be recognized as an individual disaster volunteer at its annual Step Forward Awards banquet on Oct. 25 in Ashland.
“As the Gibbon Fire Chief, Brown oversaw disaster relief efforts in Gibbon. Under Rick’s leadership, the Fire Brigade was well-positioned for the disaster from the onset,” the press release says. “He has been involved in every aspect of the community’s recovery effort during two major floods over the past seven months.”
The Step Forward Awards honors Nebraska volunteers, including 15 groups and individuals for their contributions to survivors of Nebraska’s floods.
For more information, visit www.serve.nebraska.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.