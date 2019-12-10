GIBBON - The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department extinguished an apparent fire in the kitchen of a rural home Tuesday afternoon.
At 2:17 p.m. firefighters were called to an area near 130th and Pawnee Roads, about three miles north of Highway 30 for heavy smoke. According to police radio traffic when a Buffalo County Sheriff deputy arrived at the scene flames were coming out of a window, which appeared to be in the kitchen.
The fire was under control at 2:41 p.m.
It's unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, or the cause of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.