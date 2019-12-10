Gibbon fire

Fire trucks gather around a house on Pawnee road after the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fire there.

 Erika Pritchard, Kearney Hub

GIBBON - The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department extinguished an apparent fire in the kitchen of a rural home Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:17 p.m. firefighters were called to an area near 130th and Pawnee Roads, about three miles north of Highway 30 for heavy smoke. According to police radio traffic when a Buffalo County Sheriff deputy arrived at the scene flames were coming out of a window, which appeared to be in the kitchen. 

The fire was under control at 2:41 p.m.

It's unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire, or the cause of the fire.

Sign up for Kearney Hub news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.