GIBBON — Adam’s Corner Market in Gibbon suffered heavy smoke damage after fire broke out in its basement Wednesday morning.
The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene at 10:29 a.m. and were met with heavy smoke pouring from the front door as employees and patrons were evacuated from the building.
Today, Fire Chief Rick Brown said the fire was minimal in the concrete basement, but smoke damage was major.
“It didn’t burn through the floor. So I guess that was a good thing in a way,” he said.
Neighboring business owners and children who were out of school because of inclement weather gathered on downtown Gibbon street corners to watch firefighters work the scene.
An estimated 20 firefighters from Gibbon, Shelton and Kearney responded to the scene. LaBarre Street, directly in front of the grocery store, was closed temporarily during the incident.
This morning a damage estimate was unknown. The investigation continues by the Nebraska Fire Marshal.
“It’s not a total loss,” Brown said.
