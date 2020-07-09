GIBBON — When nearly 9 inches of rain dumped on Gibbon earlier this summer, residents nervously watched the Wood River.
“Everyone is still a little nervous about whether it’s going to happen again,” said Gibbon City Administrator Chris Rector. “The unknown is always concerning.”
Floodwaters overtopped the river’s banks in March and July last year and filled businesses and houses in this south-central Nebraska city.
Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rick Brown said about 75 houses were damaged in last year’s flood with most having to completely remodel their basements.
“We didn’t have any homes that were completely destroyed in the flood,” Rector said. “Several homes had water in the basement. Only a couple that had structure damage where they had to replace one or two basement walls.”
Today, all but one of the homes currently are occupied, Rector said. Gibbon’s businesses all are back in operation except for Subway. Rector explained that the owner fixed the building after it was flooded, but then decided not to reopen.
Although the damage has been mended on houses and businesses, it took a while for the community to get back on its feet.
Brown said, “It took a good part of the year to do. Some of our restaurants that got hit, they took a little extra time getting back. Everybody is back up and going.”
Residents were concerned history would repeat itself this year when heavy rains hit, but the water never reached flood stage this year. The city of Gibbon officials are working to prevent it from happening again.
The city is working with the Central Platte Natural Resources District and the Army Corps of Engineers on a study of the Wood River to see if mitigation is necessary. They also are working with the Union Pacific Railroad on drains to divert water out of town faster if it does begin to back up, Rector said.
The city also has cleaned out logjams in the Wood River that is adjacent to city property. Ten to 12 dump truck loads of logs were removed from the river this summer, Rector said.
Brown said the fire department also is planning to remove tree jams from the river, but it is a process to make it happen.
As the threat of the flood became imminent last summer, more than 150 volunteers showed up to help sandbag the banks of the Wood River.
During the last year, local fundraisers were organized to help those hit hardest by the flood.
“I’m proud to live in the town because I love the way that everyone comes together. I’m proud to be the fire chief,” Brown said.
As Gibbon residents keep a wary eye on the river, Rector hopes history won’t repeat itself.