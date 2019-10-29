GIBBON — The public is invited to the Veterans Day program at 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in the Gibbon High School varsity gym.
The free program will include a Hometown Heroes slide show featuring photos of local living veterans; reflections from students who attended Girls and Boys State, and patriotic music.
Veterans, their spouses and community members are invited.
