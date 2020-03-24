UPDATE, 3 p.m.
KEARNEY — Bond has been set at $100,000 for Marquise Causey, 24, of Gibbon, who is accused of threatening a former roommate with a gun at a Kearney hotel Monday night.
Causey was formally charged Tuesday afternoon in Buffalo County Court with using a firearm to commit a felony and felony terroristic threats.
Court records indicate Causey and one of the alleged victims had been living together in Gibbon, but the roommate had recently changed the locks and threw Causey's items outside. Causey then rented a room at Super 8.
Records say Causey learned his former roommate also rented a room at Super 8 and wanted to fight him. Around 7 p.m. Monday Causey went to the man's hotel door, but he wouldn't open it.
Causey then went to the parking lot, sat on a vehicle and allegedly pulled up his shirt revealing a black handgun while his former roommate and the other men watched from their hotel room. Records indicate Causey then allegedly pointed a finger gun at the window indicating he would shoot them, then pointed the finger gun to his own head.
Causey then returned to the hotel and knocked on his former roommate's door again, allegedly threatening "I'll get you" Tuesday morning. The men work together in Gibbon.
Kearney police were called, and Causey was taken into custody without incident. The gun was located on the east side of the hotel.
Causey is scheduled to appear in court in May.
KEARNEY — A man is in custody tonight after Kearney police received a report of a man with a gun at a Kearney hotel.
Around 7:15 p.m. police received a report of a man at Super 8 in south Kearney with a handgun threatening roommates. According to the Kearney Police Department Twitter page, a man was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.
No injuries were reported. No other details were available.
