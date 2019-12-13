GIBBON — Steve Faber has always loved Christmas. He especially loves sharing it with others.
That’s why he has set up a half-acre display of 100 inflatables at his home at 70th and Pawnee roads, near Gibbon. Some of the inflatables even move.
“People drive by and say, ‘I love your corner,’” he said. “I want people to get out, walk around and enjoy and take pictures.”
The seasonal scene includes two nativity scenes and seven Santa Clauses, along with snowmen, reindeer, big dogs, teddy bears and a sneering, green-faced Grinch. One of the snowmen actually shiver under his scarf that says “Brrr.” An inflatable RV says “Merry Christmas.” There’s a piece that says Cabela’s, too — and that’s not all.
The door to the inflatable outhouse opens and closes to reveal Santa sitting inside. A roll of toilet paper hangs on the side of the outhouse.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The Holy Family and the Three Kings stand along Pawnee Road complete with a large camel, a lamb and a donkey. Also part of the display are figures that are not inflatables. Mary and Joseph, a shepherd, a few animals and the Three Kings greet guests at the entrance to the driveway.
Barring vicious winds, the display is lit up from 5 p.m. to midnight every evening.
Visitors may get out of their cars and walk under a new 12-foot-tall inflatable arch to see the display up close.
“People like to stop and take pictures, so this year I put up the arch and made it easier for people to get out and do that. It’s not a long walk, maybe 10 minutes,” Faber said.
For him, this holiday fun is a hobby of love. It began 10 years ago when he put strings of lights on his house and the house of his late parents, Bill and Janet Faber, which then sat next door.
Four years later, he added a few inflatables, and suddenly the display took off.
“Each year, I’d add one or two new things. Last year I added Santa’s Workshop. Icon Poly makes a lifelike Santa that rocks and talks, so in the evening I raise the workshop door so people can see Santa inside. It’s a pretty cool addition,” he said.
This year, he also added one new snowman. He purchases items both locally and from a catalog.
“Each year, one of the little guys dies on me. Inflatables tend to fail, so I buy new fans or lights,” he said. “The wind is not the best on these little guys. They blow all over. They can tear if you aren’t careful, so on windy nights I normally shut them down.”
In the center of the display, a Christmas tree made of lights stretches up to the top of a flagpole, which flies a large American flag lit by a spotlight. The flagpole stands where his parents’ house stood before it burned down two years ago. The flag flies in their memory.
“Mom made Christmas so special for us,” Faber said. “As a kid, I didn’t realize it, but Mom and Dad probably couldn’t afford much. Still, they made Christmas so special. My mom loved Christmas. She would have enjoyed this display greatly, both seeing it and helping with it.”
Bill and Janet Faber owned Bill and Jan’s restaurant in Gibbon for 20 years, followed by BJ’s Liquor for about 10 years. Janet died in 2001, but Bill, who was also a farmer, kept the liquor store going for about four years after that. He passed away in 2015.
Faber has one son, CinJin, 28, of Lexington, who is a lineman for Dawson Public Power District. “He usually gets stuck helping me set this up,” Faber said.
Faber, a broker for a food company that sells to Cash-Wa, is also part owner of the Buffalo Chips bar in Gibbon. He has one sister, Vicki, who lives in North Platte.
He never sets up his Christmas display until after Thanksgiving. Installation takes about 20 hours, but it’s often hampered by weather. This year, because of snow and high winds in late November, he didn’t get it all set up until a week after Thanksgiving. Taking it down and putting it all away after Christmas requires about five hours.
Faber puts up inflatables for other holidays, too. He sets out a turkey for Thanksgiving, ghosts and goblins for Halloween and an Easter bunny. He inflates them all with electric fans.
This year, for the first time, he arranged the Christmas display in a circular pattern to make it easy for people to walk through it.
“This whole thing is for kids. There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing little kids eyes light up when they see the display,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.