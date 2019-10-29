GIBBON — A rural Gibbon woman was listed in serious condition at a Kearney hospital today following a one-vehicle crash Monday night two miles west of Gibbon.
At 8:22 p.m. Michael Bell, 60, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet K1500 pickup west on U.S. Highway 30 near Navaho Road when he approached a slower moving vehicle traveling ahead of him in the same lane at a slower speed. Bell began to pass the vehicle when he lost control, said a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
The pickup spun sideways and went into the south ditch where it rolled and Bell’s passenger, Carolyn Bell, 62, was ejected. The pickup came to rest on its side.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The Bells were transported to CHI Good Samaritan Health where Michael Bell was treated for his injuries and later released. This morning Carolyn was listed in serious condition.
Restraints were not in use at the time of the crash, the accident report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.