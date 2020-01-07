KEARNEY — Girl Scout cookies will be sold Feb. 7-March 15 in Nebraska. Cookie booths open Feb. 14.
Girl Scout cookies may be purchased only from a registered Girl Scout.
Selling cookies teaches Girl Scouts financial literacy and leadership, according to a news release. Proceeds stay local to provide a range of experiences and to fund community service projects.
To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutsnebraska.org or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smartphone beginning Feb. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.