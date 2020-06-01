KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation today launched a new campaign, Give Kearney Now, to support 42 local nonprofits that are working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign also will benefit people who are suffering financial challenges as a result of the pandemic.
KACF will hold its seventh annual giving day, Give Where You Live, on Dec. 3, “but some of our local nonprofits are struggling financially due to loss of revenue or an increase in expenses. They need our help now,” said Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KAFC.
Many of the nonprofits are providing food, rent assistance, utility assistance, medicine, mental health, child care and more services for the most vulnerable people in this region who are suffering financial hardship due to COVID-19, she added.
Jasmine Thompson, KACF marketing coordinator, said, “Due to COVID-19, many organizations will be unable to hold their yearly fundraisers, which raise most of their annual budget.”
Many organizations cannot take donations right now because their offices are closed, Sickler said, “so this is a safe way to give while we are still social distancing.”
Donors may visit givekearneynow.org to donate directly to their favorite charities.
Each participating nonprofit is listed with a link to its organization’s website and donation page. For more information, contact KACF at 308-237-3114 or kearneyfoundation.org