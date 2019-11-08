KEARNEY — Starting today, gifts can be scheduled for Give Where You Live, a 24-hour fundraiser set for Dec. 5.
Now in its seventh year, the event is sponsored by the Kearney Area Community Foundation. It will benefit more than 165 local nonprofit organizations in Kearney and surrounding areas.
Last year’s campaign raised $1,040,800 from 5,392 individual donors for 163 organizations.
To donate online, visit givewhereyoulive.net, search the organizations you wish to support, click “donate now” and follow instructions.
Gifts also may be dropped off 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the KACF office, 412 W. 48th St. No. 12, or at offices of any participating nonprofits. More details will be forthcoming.
