KEARNEY — Ten days and counting.
That’s how much time is left before the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s seventh annual Give Where You Live 24-hour fundraiser, which runs midnight through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 5.
Judi Sickler, KACF president and executive director, hopes this year’s GWYL total surpasses the $1,040,784 raised in 2018 from 5,300 individual donors.
Beneficiaries were 161 nonprofits in Buffalo and Kearney counties.
This year, 165 nonprofits will benefit, a far cry from the 99 nonprofits registered for the first GWYL in 2013. In 2014, 120 nonprofits participated. By 2017, that number was 149.
The dollars raised have more than doubled since $455,000 came in that first year.
Any nonprofit may participate as long as 80 percent of its funds are spent locally. “I feel good about that. We take care of our local nonprofits,” Sickler said.
Gifts come from local, national and even international donors. Online gifts have been accepted since Nov. 7, but they won’t be processed until GWYL kicks off at midnight Dec. 5.
Special events
To encourage donations, 36 nonprofits will have special activities — “Giving Destinations” — Dec. 5 to get their names in front of donors.
“Nonprofits are learning that they need to be more aggressive,” Sickler said. “The amount they raise is a direct result of the effort they put into it.”
The Boy Scouts, for example, will serve hot dogs and cobbler in the parking lot of Golf USA, 5001 Second Ave.
The American Legion Post 52, 1223 Central Ave., will serve soup all day to benefit the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial. Last year, the group raised more than $100,000 for that memorial, more than any other nonprofit.
Buffalo County Community Partners will invite the public to contribute to a community poem 8-11 a.m. at Kitt’s Kitchen and Calico Coffee Company, 110 E. Railroad. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the same site, the public can roast s’mores and enjoy a slam poetry event.
The Classic Car Collection, just east of Cabela’s on Highway 30, will feature George Krem speaking on “The History of the Studebaker” 10-11 a.m.
Kearney Special Olympics will feature Special Olympic athletes at a table at Hy-Vee, 5212 Third Ave.
The Nebraska Firefighters Museum & Education Center, 2834 E. First St., will serve chili, chicken noodle soup and cheesy potato bacon soup 4-8 p.m. Dec. 5.
All Giving Destination events can be found at www.givewhereyoulive.net.
Nine-month effort
When GWYL began in 2013, one-day giving was a “foreign concept,” Sickler said. “We had to educate the board, sponsors and the community, but now the community looks forward to it, and charities and nonprofits plan for the donations in their budgets. It has changed the philanthropic picture here.”
KACC begins soliciting businesses for GWYL support in March. For each of the last four years, KACC received grants of $60,000 or $80,000 from the Sherwood Foundation, but that foundation is no longer giving money to “giving days,” Sicker said. Local sponsors stepped up to make up the difference.
The event costs KACF about $125,000 in prizes, marketing and software fees. That figure does not include staff time or overhead costs. “This is a special event outside our budget. We make no money on this. In fact, it costs us money to put this on, but this is our gift to the community,” Sickler said.
Around the clock
Giving will start online at midnight Dec. 5. KACF offices will open at 8 a.m. About 23 volunteers will come in throughout the day to assist by taking checks from donors, entering gifts into the software system and more. Totals will be posted online continuously throughout the day.
Sickler knows people who get up at 3 a.m. to check totals or donate online. Parents bring preschoolers to KACF offices who have saved a few dollars for charity. One regular donor is in his 90s. “This event attracts all ages,” she said.
As midnight approaches, KACF staff and volunteers get giddy, especially last year when donors hit that $1 million tally. Sickler won’t say whether this year’s goal is $1 million. She just smiles. She’s excited.
“We love to celebrate when we hit milestones,” Sickler said. “We’ve been known to do cartwheels just to celebrate, knowing all that hard work has paid off for the community. It’s hard to sleep that night. We’re up 24 hours, but once a year, it’s worth it.”
