KEARNEY — For Give Where You Live, the magic moment arrived at 8:42 p.m. That’s when the campaign surpassed the $1 million mark in donations.
Even better, the 24-hour fundraising event put on by the Kearney Area Community Foundation still had three hours and four minutes to go.
When it ended at 11:59 p.m., the effort had raised a record $1,203,834 for 166 organizations. Donations came from 5,603 individuals, also a record. That $1.2 million figure is close to three times as much as the $455,000 raised in the first GWYL in 2013.
Judi Sickler, the nonprofit’s president and chief executive officer, had promised to dance or do cartwheels if and when the $1 million figure was reached, but instead, she turned up the speakers and played Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration,” a classic song released in 1980.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
“There were no cartwheels, but there were whoops and hollers,” she said. “I turned on the speakers and we had a dance party.”
The campaign’s number of individual donors also topped last year’s 5,152, said a pleased Angie Vlasin, KACF accounting manager.
Just as rewarding were amounts raised by some of the 166 participating nonprofits.
Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial, which had topped the 2018 GWYL chart with $102,000, impressively surpassed that total with $137,000 this year.
In second place was Faith Christian School, a private school that had no building campaign and no pressing project but generous donors who contributed more than $56,000.
Placing third was the Buffalo County Historical Society and its Trails & Rails Museum, with $42,729.
Sickler said, “I think nonprofits are getting savvy about the approaches they need to take. Donors are waiting to give gifts at this time of year. People are coming together for the common good.”
She also noted that many retirees with maturing IRA funds donate to GWYL rather than pay taxes on those amounts. She also believes more people are giving online, although as of late Thursday evening she had not had time to examine those numbers. Sickler was pleased, too, that the annual Christmas Walk downtown, also held Thursday evening, did not put a dent in donations.
This year’s campaign benefited 166 nonprofits in Buffalo and Kearney counties. Every one of them received at least one donation.
By 10:30 p.m., the doors to KACF had been locked for more than three hours, but a small crowd clustered around the KACF front desk, watching numbers mount on a screen above them. In the foundation’s four offices, staff and volunteers were hard at work entering figures online, double-checking hard copies of donation forms, sorting checks and more. More than 20 volunteers assisted the KACF throughout the day Thursday.
Laurel McKellips, the KACF program manager, said, “It was fun to see people keep coming in with checks. It’s been a great day.”
Volunteer Nathan Dorsey had been attending his son’s practice for the Tri-City Youth Hockey Association, a nonprofit raising funds through GWYL, where a large screen was keeping track of the donations. He said the group cheered when the campaign hit the $1 million mark.
As the donation figures grew closer to $1 million during the evening, Sickler played music.
At 6:32 p.m., when $800,000 had been raised, she played “I Got A Feeling” by Black-Eyed Peas. At 7:36 p.m., when $900,000 was reached, she played “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons.
The veterans memorial’s total was more than 30 percent higher than last year’s $102,680. Last year, Bob Harpst, the director of the $2 million project, said that a good marketing plan was essential for solid fundraising for GWYL.
“You’ve got to have a solid, concrete project that’s been around for a while. Then you have to talk to people face to face to get more and bigger donors. We asked some donors to consider waiting until GWYL to give. Some of them came through pretty strong,” he said a year ago.
His effort even did better this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.