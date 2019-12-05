KEARNEY — At 8:30 this morning, Judi Sickler gave an exuberant shout: “We’re over $100,000!”
Sickler, president and CEO of the Kearney Area Community Foundation, was watching dollars roll in for the seventh annual Give Where You Live, a 24-hour fundraiser that will benefit 165 nonprofits in Buffalo and Kearney counties. It began at midnight and concludes at 11:59 p.m. today.
Sickler arrived at the KACF office for a 5:45 a.m. television interview. Another TV interview followed at 6 a.m.
Grinning, she confessed, “I’m not a morning person,” but the excitement of the day got her up long before dawn. She’d been checking totals periodically since the drive began at midnight.
KACF board members Julie Speirs and Jan Rodehorst sat in KACF offices entering data into terminals. Board member David Wiebe welcomed people who came in to give checks, ask questions and nibble on fruit, mini-cupcakes, bagels, coffee and hot cider set out for visitors.
Even Mother Nature was in a good mood, offering sunshine and warm temperatures today.
At 8:30 a.m., Les Livingston stopped in to pick up a Give Where You Live sign. He will post it in the Harvest Room at the Exhibit Building at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. He’s with the Kearney Tennis Association, which is raising money for an indoor tennis center. The group is offering commemorative tennis balls for the first 100 donors who stop by, along with sandwiches and cookies 4-6 p.m.
KTA is just one of 36 nonprofits offering hot soup, sandwiches, soup, coffee and more at various sites around the city to greet donors and promote their causes. Information on these Giving Destinations can be found at www.givewhereyoulive.net or at www.kearneyhub.com.
KACF is hoping to beat the $1 million this event collected in 2018.
GWYL has raised $4 million for this area’s nonprofits since it began in 2013.
Throughout the day, drawings will give even more money to participating nonprofits. These drawings include, but are not limited to:
- Biggest Percentage Increase Contest: $500 prize for the nonprofit with the biggest percentage increase over 2018 gifts (only 2018 participants are eligible).
- Fabulous Freshman Contest: $500 prize for the non-profit that raises the most money this year as a first-time GWYL participant (eleven nonprofits fit this category).
- Underdog Recognition: At 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., KACF leaders will draw a name from among the 20 nonprofits on the bottom of the Leaderboard who have raised at least $250. This nonprofit will receive $250 and get extra social media promotion.
Donations are being posted continuously online.
For questions, call KACF at 308-237-3114.
