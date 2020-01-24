KEARNEY — Final figures are in for the seventh annual Give Where You Live, the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s 24-hour fundraising event that was Dec. 5.
The total raised for 2019 was $1,203,453, donated as 5,603 individual gifts for 165 nonprofits in Buffalo and Kearney counties.
Judi Sicker, president and CEO of KACF, said, “On behalf of the 165 Give Where You Live participating nonprofits, thank you for your support and for showing Kearney area nonprofits some love. When we work together towards a common goal, we can do awesome things, like 1.2 million of them,” she said.
She also expressed gratitude for the record-breaking support just months after the Kearney area was slammed by two major floods. Thousands of people and businesses contributed after those disasters to get flood victims back on their feet, and some feared that donations to GWYL might slip a bit as a result.
Along with money, GWYL donors gave gifts of grain, stock and an increased number of IRA distributions. Those donations, Sickler said, are among the reasons that the 2019 campaign was so successful.
She said that success also was due to more than 20 volunteers who assisted Dec. 5, and First National Bank tellers who volunteered to help count cash donations, make deposits and verify hundreds of checks and donation forms. Also helping were members of the foundation’s Edison Society.
The $1.2 million figure is nearly three times as much as the $455,000 raised in the first GWYL in 2013. The number of donors in 2019 also topped the 5,152 donors in 2018, according to Angie Vlasin, KACF accounting manager.
Following 2013, annual totals raised by Give Where You Live are:
- $417,000 in 2014
- $638,000 in 2015
- $640,000 in 2016
- $846,000 in 2017
- $1,041,000 in 2018.
Nonprofits raising the most money Dec. 5 were Central Nebraska Veterans’ Memorial with $137,000; Faith Christian School with $56,000 and the Buffalo County Historical Society and its Trails & Rails Museum with $42,729.
KACF does not profit from Give Where You Live. It invests thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours of staff time to provide the platform and carry out the event.
“This is our gift to the community,” Sickler said.