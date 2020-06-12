KEARNEY — Michelle Warren described it as “pestering,” and it worked.

Do you want to help?

- Spanish-speaking individuals are invited to be part of the Bilingual Community Connectors. Call Martha Marfileno, the BCCP wellness coordinator, at 308-627-4257

- Interpreters who want to sign up for the state’s list of interpreters may do so at das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/103325-O3/103325-O3.html

- For links and information in Spanish about COVID-19, visit bcchp.org/covid19espanol/