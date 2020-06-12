KEARNEY — Not long ago, a man who had been laid off due to COVID-19 was desperate. Both he and his wife were struggling to feed their family of five and to find new jobs.
The man had never accessed a food pantry. He knew nothing about the Spanish resources available on the Buffalo County Community Partners website.
One day, with nowhere else to turn, he called BCCP.
Soon, he was smiling.
“I didn’t realize there was a group talking about these things,” he told them. “God bless you guys.”
The help was an outgrowth of the Bilingual Community Connectors, a volunteer group formed by BCCP this spring to support this area’s non-English-speaking community during COVID-19 after the Buffalo County Community Response Team identified needs and barriers for Spanish-speaking people.
“Many people have expressed gratitude for the calls and follow-ups the interpreters have made,” said Martha Marfileño, the BCCP wellness coordinator and the facilitator for the BCC.
‘Huge’ minority advocates
The BCC’s mission lit a flame inside Dulce Valdez.
The coordinator of the migrant education program for the Kearney Public Schools, a federal Title I-C program, Valdez considers herself a “huge advocate” for minorities. When Marfileno contacted her, she eagerly agreed to serve on the committee.
“With COVID-19, there are gaps in services and a lack of equity for minorities. They do not have the same chances in life to succeed, let alone go through a pandemic,” Valdez said.
Also joining the group was Jessica Gey, a freelance Spanish interpreter who contracts with organizations, agencies and private citizens to translate for medical and mental health appointments, legal consultations, family advocacy meetings and more.
Born on a farm near Pleasanton, Gey received a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and international studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She spent eight years as a medical interpreter at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
“I have seen the disproportionate number of minorities who have been affected by COVID-19, especially the Spanish-speaking population in our area, and I wanted to help,” she said.
Weekly Zoom meetings
BCC meets for an hour every Thursday afternoon via Zoom. Its 30 members include social workers, case managers, Spanish professors, community advocates, state agencies, health departments and bilingual interpreters. All speak Spanish.
The sessions are, basically, “a conversation about how this outbreak is affecting everyone in our community and the deeper challenges that minorities are experiencing at this time, and how to support people at risk of invisibility,” Marfileño said.
“During this pandemic, a lot of important information about inequities and disparities is coming forward. We should make sure that everyone feels welcome and has attainable access to critical health services and community resources. And if that’s not how it is, we need to work as a community to make it a reality,” she said.
Among other accomplishments, it has created a list of qualified interpreters who are paid by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“Paying them respects and dignifies the interpreter and medical professionals, as well as the person receiving vital health information,” said Michelle Toukan, BCCP marketing director.
Spanish-speakers are critical
For Angela Monterroso, a lecturer of Spanish and translation at UNK, sitting on the committee is her latest effort during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist those who speak Spanish.
As a volunteer at Two Rivers Public Health District, she calls Spanish-speaking people who have been tested for COVID-19. She has helped potential interpreters and translators get on the state list of contracted interpreters and translators. She also believes bilinguals need to be available at COVID-19 testing sites.
Monterroso said non-English speakers are suffering economically and physically right now. “It is critical to connect with them so they feel comfortable saying that they can’t pay their rent or have other financial issues so they can get help,” she said.
And, she added, if a relative is diagnosed with COVID-19, “it is gratifying to be a listening ear as they share their worries and stress. Communication is the key to getting them help and tracing what is happening with COVID. If communication breaks down, all other systems break down.”
Rewarding volunteer work
Valdez said the BCC work meshes with her job with the Kearney schools, where she and a co-worker, Lisvey Rivera, develop informational meetings in Spanish via Zoom to discuss critical community resources.
She knows firsthand about being a Spanish-speaking immigrant.
A native of Sinaloa, Mexico, Valdez arrived in Nebraska at age 13. She graduated from Lexington High School, and obtained a bachelor’s in social work and a minor in psychology from UNK in 2016. She is working on a master’s degree in clinical social work at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
In her KPS position, she does tutoring, educational activities, summer school programming and more with students who primarily speak Spanish or another language.
She called the BCCP committee “a great group” that is focusing on barriers faced by all minorities.
‘Giving a voice’
Gey works with the Spanish-speaking community to identify the barriers and difficulties they face. She uses feedback from the BCC sessions to help people get food, pay bills, get COVID-19 testing and much more.
She finds serving on the BCC to be extremely valuable. “It is helping give a voice to those who are sometimes marginalized. After every meeting, I walk away with new information and even more enthusiasm to help.”