KEARNEY — For decades, the field south of 25th Street has set empty.
There were some discussions in the 1980s as to what the plan was for the land the University of Nebraska at Kearney owned. Now, though, the Kearney community is getting its first glimpse of what the space will be someday: University Village.
With the opening of Village Flats last year and two more buildings on the docket, the space already is starting to take shape. However, it may be decades before the vision for the village is actualized.
Around five years ago, Executive Director of University Village Michael Christen said, the Kearney University Village Development Corp. Board of Directors came up with a master plan for the land.
“I think our vision for this is to be something that Kearney has not seen,” Christen said. “For us, it’s kind of an urban setting with a walkable, mixed-use kind of community. And that community we really want to be a hub for the region.”
So far, University Village has, or has planned, spaces for living, learning and exercise.
Village Flats provides living space for UNK and University of Nebraska Medical Center students and staff and the new LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center will have enough space to serve children from the wider Kearney community. That center is set to open this fall.
Then, the first cooperative building, a tennis facility, is on the docket. Birthed from a partnership between UNK and the city of Kearney, this outdoor/indoor tennis complex will be owned by the city of Kearney and leased at no cost to UNK.
These three buildings are only the beginning.
Christen said he and the board have connected with multiple businesses to start the process of forming new partnerships and bringing more buildings to the space.
“The businesses that we’re reaching out to and that have reached out to us definitely match our mission. We have a few in the works ... who aren’t ready to go public, essentially, with their ideas,” Christen said.
In particular, the board is looking for businesses who will bring to life the “mixed use” part of the vision. Kearneyites and students can expect to see the “town square” or “central green” area, the large roundabout, filled with buildings where street-level businesses are below and apartment living is above, creating more of that “urban” environment in the vision.
Christen also said that some companies see a benefit of putting in offices close to UNK, so that they can connect with students early in their careers, like by hiring them for an internship, and then hopefully retain those high-quality workers after they graduate.
It likely will be decades before the space is entirely filled with new buildings, though, Christen said.
“What we see for this is more of that 20-30 year timespan of construction of the whole site. It’s over 100 acres that we have to develop, so that’s is quite a tract of land to develop all at once,” he explained.
Since it will be decades before University Village is a finished product, the board of directors focuses their discussions around the needs they anticipate decades in the future. Christen said they want to make sure they aren’t rushing to develop a space that works for now, but not for what UNK and the Kearney community will need in the future.
“What we see with that 15-, 20-, 30-year track is really making sure we stick to that vision, that mission of the site,” Christen said. “And I think taking that approach, that slower approach to it will really assist us with that and also allow it to last into the future. If you were to build something all today at once, you may fit the needs of the Kearney community and region today, but looking 10 years down the road, what do we need? 15 years down the road, what do we need?”
