KEARNEY — Quite unexpectedly, architect Jacob Sertich found himself in the right place at the right time. Twice.
Sertich, a principal project manager and architect with Wilkins Architecture Design Planning L.L.C. in Kearney, had done extensive planning work for the Kearney Public Schools in and around 2013 as it considered whether to renovate, add on to or replace the old Kearney High School.
“I knew the building’s possibilities, its shortcomings. I learned everything,” Sertich said.
Around the same time, Sertich took the lead when First Baptist Church hired Wilkins to design a new building and campus on West 56th Street.
Those projects abruptly merged in October 2016, when First Baptist dropped its plans for West 56th Street and voted to purchase the high school for $260,000 and transform it into a church. The Kearney School Board gave that concept a hearty approval.
“Not only was the church’s bid highest of three proposals, but the only one that would preserve a good portion of the building,” Sertich said.
It was up to him, as the project architect, to lead that preservation. Luckily, he knew the school intimately, and he knew what the church wanted.
“They needed a sanctuary and a foyer. They wanted a gym space, a multipurpose room, a smaller venue for social events and education space. They offer more Sunday school than any other church in central Nebraska,” he said.
“They have children’s programs, and they have lots of events involving meals, so I knew a kitchen was a component, along with youth and college ministry,” he said.
Quickly, he realized that the building’s 237,000 square feet would be too much to operate and maintain. “What spaces, from a practical sense, made sense to repurpose for church use?” he asked.
First, he considered the sanctuary. The old auditorium, on the building’s far east end, seemed feasible; it had a stage, curtains and a control booth, “but it was in the oldest part of the building. After sanctuary space, they needed gym space, but both the north and south gyms were on the west side of the building, far from the auditorium,” he said.
“If I turn the auditorium into a sanctuary on the east side, and keep one of the gyms on the west side, what do I do with all that space in the middle?” he asked. “I didn’t want people have to go outside to get from one area to another.”
He concluded that the oldest part of the building, which opened in 1960, needed the most rehabilitation work. The church could not afford to keep it. He would focus on the newest parts, built in 1980, 1988 and 1995.
He then looked at creating a sanctuary out of the old south gym, “the only distinctive area in the building,” he said. It had an architecturally distinctive barrel vault roof and large buttresses. Its windows along the sides had been covered up so the sun would not interfere with athletes as they played, but “there was some opportunity here,” he said.
The last big question was whether to keep what dubbed “the 400 hallway” in the school’s center. Constructed in the 1980s, it became a perfect spot for the church office. Down that hall, offices for church staff, and a small lunch room, were designated. Another room was designated a community room that would preserve the history of the school. KHS alumni could meet there and use it for events. Rooms at the far end of that hallway will be rented to small nonprofit organizations.
At the building’s north end, a hallway of classrooms became Sunday school space, along with space for toddlers, infants and preschool and a roomy indoor playground.
“It was the best of both worlds,” Sertich said.
Elsewhere, the weight room became the youth room. The wrestling room, used for worship services while the sanctuary was constructed, is a multipurpose room.
The old football locker room became a kitchen. “It was a dramatic transformation,” Sertich said.
So was the Saints Hall, a fellowship area outside the sanctuary that was once old locker rooms.
Renovations began in early 2017. Workers removed asbestos and demolished 112,000 square feet of the old school, including the entire 300 wing on the east side and the facilities and classrooms in the school’s southeast section, including the old auditorium.
Unfinished, for now, is a chapel off Saints Hall, but during construction, that space has been used to store equipment and furniture.
Sertich has been on-site at least once a week since the project began.
“I’ve been consistently amazed at the entire process, the congregation’s courage, and how hard-working and unified the church has been throughout the process. This has been a privilege. They’ve been a joy to work with.”
Sertich does not worship at First Baptist, but he has seen “the hand of God” working through its members.
“That makes the faith experience that much more rewarding and deeper. I believe God — not me or the church — orchestrated all this,” he said.