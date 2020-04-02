KEARNEY — Bears have invaded Avenue F in Kearney, and kids are thrilled.
The bears aren’t grizzlies, of course. They are teddy bears that are sitting in windows ready to be spotted by a child out on an afternoon “Bear Hunt.”
Many of the bears are sitting in the sun now thanks to 4-year-old John Risinger.
John and his mother, Sophie, went out on a hunt several days ago, after she had read about the trend on Facebook. The family typically goes on a daily walk, so she thought looking for bears would be a fun addition.
Their neighbor across the street had a sign up about the bear hunt, but aside from one other bear, there weren’t many stuffed animals out to spot.
“He was kind of disappointed,” Sophie said of her son. “I had this totally mopey 4-year-old.”
John was determined that the other people living on his street just needed to know about the bear hunt.
So, Sophie asked him how they should let their neighbors know.
“Let’s write a letter,” John told her.
Sophie wrote up a brief description of the bear hunt concept to explain: Bears are placed in the front window of a house and then children can walk along the street looking for them. The concept is inspired by Michael Rosen’s book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.”
They signed each of the letters, and John put stickers on the back “to make sure they all knew it was from him.” John refused to go to bed until they had finished, so the letters would be ready to deliver the next day.
But on Saturday, it rained.
“I’ve never had such a sad little boy,” John’s mom said.
Sunday was sunny, though, and the two spent an hour “canvassing the neighborhood” and taping the letters to mailboxes.
On Monday’s walk, John spotted dozens of bears. He even brought along binoculars he had made out of empty toilet paper rolls at preschool to help spot the creatures.
Some of the neighbors also put up signs, including one that read “Hi, John.”
“The neighbors definitely responded,” Sophie said.
John isn’t the only child to enjoy the bears. Another little girl about John’s age lives at one of the houses that was among the first to put up a bear. Adam, John’s 1-year-old brother, isn’t quite old enough to fully understand the concept, but Sophie said he enjoys watching how excited John gets.
And John certainly was excited on his bear hunt.
“We couldn’t keep him off the grass, he just wanted to go up and look,” Sophie said. “We couldn’t hardly keep up with him, he was wanting to go so fast.”
