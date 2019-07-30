KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan has rescheduled its free family movie night for 6:30 p.m. Thursday in its parking lot M directly north of CHI Health Good Samaritan Clinic at 3320 Ave. A. The original event was postponed due to heat.
Lawn games and tours of Good Samaritan’s AirCare medical helicopter and ambulance begin at 6:30 p.m.
At 7 p.m., the movie “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will be shown on a large outdoor LCD screen. Popcorn and giveaways for kids will be provided. The community is invited to bring chairs and picnic baskets. Pets and alcohol are not permitted.
In case of inclement weather, consult Good Samaritan’s Facebook page for possible rescheduling notices.