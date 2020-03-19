KEARNEY — Until further notice, CHI Health Good Samaritan has canceled all gatherings not directly related to patient care held inside and on the grounds of its facilities. This includes support groups, community events, educational classes and tours.
Canceled events include Friday’s blood drive, the April 14 child passenger safety seat inspection station and the April 25 prescription drug takeback event.
Hours of operation for gift shops and food services is limited. Wellness Center access is closed.
Select vendor services, like flower delivery, take-out food delivery and pharmaceutical sales is not permitted.
Regularly scheduled freight and shipping service deliveries will continue as normal.
CHI Health is restricting visitor access at its 15 hospitals. Entry points are limited, and all visitors are screened before entering, even if the visitor will not come into direct contact with patients. No one younger than age 19 is allowed to visit.
If you are unsure of cancellations or changes to services or operational hours, please call 308-865-7901 or visit www.CHIhealthGoodSamaritan.org.