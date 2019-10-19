KEARNEY — Good Samaritan Medical Group-Family Medicine, which opened Sept. 17, 2017, soon will close.
No plans have been announced for the future of the building at 3320 A Ave.
Two of three physicians who practiced there have moved their offices. The third, Brittani Mueller, M.D., will move Nov. 8 to offices inside Good Sam, according to Anissa Paitz, Good Sam’s public relations strategist.
Kimberly Perrin, division director of Kearney Primary Care, said the move was made “to bring family practitioners under one roof so doctors and staff can work closely together, and where there is room for expansion.” She added that the move will give patients expanded access to services, specialties and extended hours.
She said patients would find the transition to Dr. Moeller’s new location “relatively seamless” because all Kearney CHI Health clinics use the same digital medical records system.
Perrin said there are no firm plans right now for the space being vacated, but she said it would remain in the CHI Health System and “continue to be used to provide medical care.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The 12,000-square-foot clinic sits in the remodeled Medical Building North, a separate structure on the north side of the CHI Health Good Samaritan campus. It has been used for numerous purposes since it was built 30 years ago.
In 1999, Good Sam purchased it and renovated it into offices for its financial, human resources and public relations departments.
In 2017, those three departments were moved into the hospital. The building was renovated at a cost of $1.7 million to become the family practice clinic. Its interior was gutted, and 18 exam rooms were created around a spacious central office, along with a laboratory and radiology room.
It was expected that eight primary care providers would eventually work there, as reported earlier in the Kearney Hub, but that did not occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.