KEARNEY — To protect the public and thank them for their support in recent months, CHI Health Good Samaritan will hand out free protective masks 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The community may drive through Parking Lot M, north of the hospital off Avenue A north of East 31st Street for a free mask while supplies last.
People should look for the red pop-up tent. Volunteers will deliver masks through open driver’s side windows. The public will remain in their vehicles.
“Central Nebraska has stepped up to support its health care workers and hospital staff in many ways over the last few months, whether it was a food donation, a thank-you card or sidewalk chalk art. We also want to give back and contribute to the safety of our community outside our hospital walls,” said Michael Schnieders, Good Samaritan president.