KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will welcome the holidays with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony for the community.
The event will be 5:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the hospital’s dining center.
Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse, the event’s honorary guest, will light Good Samaritan’s 15-foot Christmas tree and oversized wreath during a brief ceremony that will include Christmas carols.
Refreshments will be served. The community is invited.
