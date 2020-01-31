KEARNEY — The intensive care unit at CHI Health Good Samaritan has received a silver level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
This national milestone recognizes caregivers who are continuously learning and putting effective systems in place to achieve optimal patient care.
In 2013, when it received a bronze level Beacon Award, Good Samaritan was the first nursing unit in the state to earn any level of Beacon recognition. Currently, only one other Nebraska facility sets the standard for excellence in acute and critical care environments.
“At Good Samaritan, we are continually striving to provide the best quality care. This just reaffirms you can have the best, right here, close to home,” said Megan Uphoff, director of Good Samaritan’s ICU.