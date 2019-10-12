KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan is offering an MDsave voucher program that offers 3D mammograms at more than 40 percent savings during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

MDsave is offering vouchers for $149 that can be redeemed at CHI Health facilities across the state. The normal cost for a voucher is estimated at $264. MDsave is not available for Medicare or Medicaid patients.

Purchasers can visit www.MDsave.com to search facilities, shop prices and pay up-front for procedures with credit, debit or FSA cards. All fees are included.

Discounted vouchers must be purchased by Oct. 31, but mammograms aren’t required to be scheduled in October.

Early detection increases the breast cancer survival rate by 40 percent, but Nebraska ranks 44th out of 50 states in the number of people getting screening mammograms, according to the American Cancer Society. Statistics show that 32 percent of Nebraska women age 40 and older aren’t getting screened.