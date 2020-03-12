KEARNEY — In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, CHI Health Good Samaritan and other health care facilities are providing free colorectal cancer screening test kits March 16-27.
Men and women ages 45-75 are encouraged to call 800-658-5169 or 308-865-7884 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to request a free test kit.
Participants will be mailed an at-home fecal occult blood test kit with easy-to-follow instructions requiring three consecutive stool samples.
Good Samaritan then will analyze tests for microscopic signs of blood, a potential sign of colorectal cancer, and inform participants and their primary care physicians of the results.
Colorectal cancer is the third most frequently diagnosed cancer in men and women and the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
If everyone age 45 or older had regular screening tests, at least 60 percent of these deaths could be avoided.
People whose families have a history of colon cancer should talk with their doctors about earlier and more frequent screening.
For additional information outside Kearney, call:
- Cozad Community Hospital, 308-784-2261
- Gothenburg Health, 308-537-4075
- Harlan County Health System in Alma, 308-928-2151
- Heartland Family Medicine in Alma, 308-928-2103
- Lexington Regional Health Center, 308-324-8602.