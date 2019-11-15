KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan is ranked as one of America’s 100 best hospitals for general surgery by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for educating the public about hospital quality.
Good Sam was the only Nebraska hospital to make the list. Nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide were assessed.
Good Samaritan ranked in the top 10 percent — a 2020 Surgery Excellence Award winner — for latest trends and innovations affeccting patient care. From that list, only 100 hospitals were designated as America’s 100 Best Hospitals for quality across 16 specialties.
“Our surgery program works hard to be the best of the best, and this honor is a direct reflection of the entire service’s dedication to excellence,” said surgeon Dr. Brady O’Hare. “It’s a source of pride that our patients can stay close to home, here in Kearney, and still receive nationally ranked surgical care.”
The surgery provider team at Good Samaritan also includes Drs. Brittney Maloley-Lewis, Jeffery Merz, Thomas Sorrell and Kendee Koster, PA-C.
They are supported by Good Samaritan’s perioperative services department that encompasses pre- and post-surgical staff, as well as professionals who work in the operating room and in additional ancillary roles. Superior clinical outcomes in bowel obstruction treatment, colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, esophageal/stomach surgeries, and small intestine surgeries were of particular note in the ranking.
Good Samaritan also received a Critical Care Excellence Award from Healthgrades for superior clinical outcomes in treating pulmonary embolism, respiratory system failure, sepsis and diabetic emergencies.
