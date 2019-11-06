KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan’s AirCare medical air transport program has achieved full three-year accreditation status from the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport systems. AirCare is the only CAMTS-accredited service in central Nebraska.
CAMTS accreditation is the most prestigious certification a medical air transport company can achieve. Accreditation standards address issues of patient care and safety in fixed and rotary-wing services as well as ground inter-facility services providing critical care transports.
AirCare safely transports more than 400 patients annually in an area that includes Nebraska, northern Kansas and eastern Colorado. AirCare, in its 37th year of service, is the longest operating original air ambulance service in the state.
