KEARNEY — Every Tuesday morning, Ada Lynn Maul settles into a soft chair in her room at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home and calls six people simply to say hello.
She starts around 9:30 a.m. (“one day I was somebody’s alarm clock”) and finishes by noon. She smiles as she makes the calls so she can emit a friendly tone.
“If no one answers, I just keep trying. I don’t leave messages. One lady I call is always so happy to hear from me. What’s one day a week?” Maul said.
Maul is a volunteer in the CHI Health Good Samaritan’s Telecare program, part of the hospital’s Senior Services and Lifeline Department. The program was started in 1992 to let people know that someone in the community is thinking of them.
The free service is available to anyone. They can be called as many days a week as they like.
“Anyone of any age who wants a call can get one,” said Dorann Bartels, program coordinator of Senior Services and Lifeline. “Some people just need socialization.”
Maul, 96, has been making calls since 1992. She has made 8,000 calls. She learned about Telecare through her church. Although she had little free time, “I said to my husband, ‘That wouldn’t be so hard.’ I was busy, but I still had some volunteer time if something fit into my schedule,” she said.
Each call lasts no more than 10 minutes, “but I get in on some of their activities,” Maul said. “One fellow always has a story to tell.”
She has exchanged recipes with one woman. Another woman talks about buying bananas every Tuesday at Grand Central Apple Market. One man told her that he took fresh tomatoes from his garden and taught a friend how to make tomato juice. Another person chatted about trying out a new church.
A woman who was planning to go to Colorado to visit family asked Maul to call her there. “I’ll have my cell phone with me,” the woman told Maul.
A man whose wife had been placed in a nursing home deeply appreciated the outside contact that Maul provided.
“The guy who rides the Harley always keeps me informed on the weather,” Maul said. Another call recipient always thanks her for calling. “These days, it’s hard to keep track of your neighbors,” he told her.
Maul even has helped in a medical emergency. When repeated calls to one woman went unanswered, Maul called the woman’s granddaughter. The younger woman hurried to the home and found her grandmother on the floor.
Bartels said Maul personifies the Telecare program.
“Our callers are obviously caring. Just a call from the outside, an outside voice, can be a nice contact in the day, even if you get out,” she said. She added that the program is “very safe” because Good Sam checks applicants to be sure callers don’t pose any risks.
Volunteering at Good Sam is nothing new for Maul. She has worked in the gift shop and the surgery lounge. She has blown up balloons and delivered mail to patients.
Born to the Symmons family in rural Buffalo County in 1923, Maul grew up with seven siblings, an outhouse and no running water.
After one year of college — all that was required to teach — she taught grades K-8 in a country school, making $60 a month. The man she would marry was the brother of her sister’s husband. He had grown up on a farm just 17 miles from Maul’s childhood farm.
“I had never met him, but I knew he could dance,” she said. “We had more fun at some of those ballroom dances.” They married and raised four children.
They moved to Kearney from the farm in 2001. Since then, her husband has died. She lived at Brookdale Kearney Northridge until moving to the veterans’ home last May.
Bartels said, “The world has changed since this program began in 1992, but it’s people like Ada Lynn who make this program possible.”
As for Maul, she looks forward to Tuesdays.
“Some people I call tell me, ‘I stayed home because I knew you would call,’” she said.
