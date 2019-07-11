KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan will host a free family movie night at 6:30 p.m. July 18 in its parking lot M directly north of CHI Health Good Samaritan Clinic, 3320 A Avenue.
The evening begins with lawn games and tours of Good Samaritan’s AirCare medical helicopter and ambulance. At 7 p.m. the movie “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” will show on a large outdoor LCD screen.
The community is invited to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Popcorn and giveaways for kids will be provided. Pets and alcohol are not permitted.
In case of inclement weather, consult Good Samaritan’s Facebook page for possible postponement or cancellation notices.