KEARNEY — Employees of The Good Samaritan Society Home Care of Central Nebraska, both in Kearney and Alma, are attempting to change the world.
They put loose change into a jar in their office for their Change the World coin campaign. Every few months, they donate the coins to a local food bank.
The employees donated their fall collection to the Kearney Jubilee Food Pantry, along with non-perishable food items and profits from their summer garage sale.
In August, the employees donated $100 to Nebraska’s My Bridge Radio Backpack campaign for children in India and gave gift baskets to two local cancer benefits.
“Real change can happen in the world when people work together and embrace one common goal,” said GSSHCCN Director Shelly Koch. “I am so proud of the employees whose small donations can help feed and care for those in need.”
