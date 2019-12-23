KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan staff members offered a taste of Christmas last week — literally.
They created Christmas cookies and gingerbread houses for the hospital’s third annual holiday culinary contest. The entries not only looked delicious; they tasted that way, too.
Three judges — Kearney Hub reporter Mary Jane Skala, Deborah Schroeder and Kent Barney — had the privilege of tasting all the cookies, then struggling to choose the best of a stellar field. Creativity was a critical criterion, too.
In the gingerbread house category, Volunteer Services took the top prize with a scene of dogs, some lying down and others cavorting, as they waited for Santa in front of a fireplace. Even the dogs were edible. It was a tribute to the hospital’s Pet Therapy crew of canines who come in regularly to visit patients.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Placing second was a tall re-creation of the early Good Samaritan Hospital building, swathed in white frosting, with gum drops and pretzel sticks and graham crackers that looked like revolving doors. A non-edible toy helicopter sat on the roof. The creator was anonymous, but said it was done in tribute to all the Good Sam volunteers.
Third place went to Resources for its Candy Land-style village, with cozy gingerbread houses, a gingerbread team of reindeer led by red-nosed Rudolph and Santa waiting to take off.
In the cookie category, top prize went to Dayla Wentz in Patient Access, who baked clever white-frosted sugar cookies shaped like Santa’s beard.
Stephanie Rice in Pharmacy placed second with peppermint-flavored, pink frosted candy canes drizzled with red frosting.
Norma Smith in Patient Access earned third place with tree-shaped sugar cookies topped with mints, chocolate chips and green swizzles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.