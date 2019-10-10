KEARNEY — Hillary O’Neill, a registered nurse, can’t stop smiling when asked what she likes about being a nurse at CHI Health Good Samaritan. “You help people in their most desperate moments. When their world is shattering, you’re there to stand beside them,” she said.
Crystal Nielsen agrees. A nurse at Good Sam for eight years, she was inspired to go into nursing after talking to a Good Sam flight nurse. “Learning what she did on a day-to-day basis and the joy she felt in helping patients caught my attention,” she said.
The public is invited to Good Sam’s first-ever Hiring Fair 10 a.m.-noon and 4-7 p.m. on Monday in the hospital’s lobby in the entrance off Avenue A. Positions currently open include nurses (RN and LPN), certified nursing assistants, pharmacy and mental health techs, housekeeping and food and nutrition staff.
“This will be especially good for people who’ve taken a break in their careers. They can visit the units and watch what goes on,” said Anissa Paitz, the hospital’s public relations strategist. The hiring fair is especially critical because of the growing shortage of nurses in Nebraska. That shortage is expected to grow by 34 percent statewide by 2025, caused in part by the aging population and more procedures being done in outpatient clinics, according to a Nebraska Center for Nursing report.
Rural areas are especially vulnerable, the NCN said. Five of Nebraska’s 93 counties have no registered nurses or licensed practical nurses.
O’Neill became a nurse at Good Sam 22 years ago and never looked back.
“I have no interest in working anywhere else. This is my family. I believe in what we do,” she said.
Lynn Eacker, a nursing supervisor with the pediatrics unit, knew she wanted to be a nurse after spending three months in the hospital when she was 8 years old. She lived in a low-income neighborhood in Philadelphia, and her family did not visit her even once during that time.
“The nursing staff showed me more love and caring in three months than I ever got from my parents. The nurses became my family. I wanted to do that,” she said. She has been at Good Sam for 28 years, starting as a certified nursing assistant. She was able to continue her education as she worked.
Not long ago, an elderly patient reached out for Eacker’s hand.
“She wanted to tell me a story,” Eacker said. “She said that 20 years ago, her mother was in the hospital, and they had a bad experience, but the sweetness and caring that our staff showed her has changed her outlook and made a difference. When I was 8 years old, someone did that for me. We can do the same thing for others every day.”
Melissa O’Rourke, a nursing supervisor and a 14-year Good Sam nursing veteran, remembers a patient who was in the ICU for six months. His family never left his bedside. He died, but “I was adopted,” she said. “His daughter and I still communicate on Facebook.”
O’Neill said one grateful patient who had heart surgery at Good Sam brings the nurses Hershey Kisses on holidays.
Megan Uphoff, ICU/PCU director of nursing at Good Sam, invites the public “to come into the facility to see what we’re all about. To some, we’re a big facility and we might be intimidating. Come on in. This is our work home. We want people to feel comfortable and ask questions.”
